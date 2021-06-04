State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

