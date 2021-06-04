State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $316.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.93.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

