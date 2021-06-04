State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 498,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $34.20 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

