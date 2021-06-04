State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 197.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.