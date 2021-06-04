State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.71 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.