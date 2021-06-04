State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of CACI International worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.80.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

