State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,720 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HP were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,729.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

