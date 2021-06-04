State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 42,620 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.