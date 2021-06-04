State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 672.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

