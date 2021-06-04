State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $227,405,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

