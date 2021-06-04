State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAB opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.