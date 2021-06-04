State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $272.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

