State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 153,128 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153,128 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $81.69 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

