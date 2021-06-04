State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 28,777 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

