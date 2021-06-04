State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,823 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

RS stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

