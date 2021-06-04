State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,660 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $347,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PTC by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in PTC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

