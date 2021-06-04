State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 83,550 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,550 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $604,482. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

