State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,337 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $212.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

