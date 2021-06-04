State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,448 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Synaptics worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $129.26 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

