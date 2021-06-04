Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.64 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $339.20 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.01021308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.13 or 0.10210799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

