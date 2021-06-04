Stealth (XST) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.44 million and $5,121.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037993 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

