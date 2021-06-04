SteepCoin Hits Market Cap of $67,306.39 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,306.39 and $32.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.01094422 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 146.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.