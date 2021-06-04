Stellar Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.10 billion and $951.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00238667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.17 or 0.01165098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.50 or 1.00055336 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,146 coins and its circulating supply is 23,126,290,641 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

