Steven J. Freiberg Sells 2,406 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regional Management stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 4,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.