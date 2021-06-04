Stipend Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Stipend has a market cap of $1.12 million and $22.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,575.25 or 1.00211236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01105674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00520570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00383364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,518,319 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

