Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 29,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,012 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $43,072,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

