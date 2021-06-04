Stock Traders Buy High Volume of HC2 Call Options (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the typical volume of 358 call options.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. HC2 has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 2,164,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,568,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,630 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in HC2 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HC2 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.