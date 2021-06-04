Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,820 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,776% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.