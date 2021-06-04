Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 94,348 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 12,924 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 641,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,785. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

