Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 354 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 83,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,321. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

