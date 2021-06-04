Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 354 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 83,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,321. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.
