Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Put Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 418 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

