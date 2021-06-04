Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 168,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 35,069 call options.

SENS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 2,976,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,036,887. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,188,412 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,722. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Senseonics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

