Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,618 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,027% compared to the average daily volume of 321 put options.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

