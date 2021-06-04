STRAKS Trading Up 3.9% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $79,626.96 and approximately $60.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,043.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.29 or 0.07257148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.65 or 0.01813147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.05 or 0.00785707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00465741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00424527 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars.

