Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

