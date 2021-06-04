Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.99. Strattec Security shares last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 8,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

