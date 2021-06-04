Strike Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $727,639.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $115.21 million and approximately $727,639.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $39.77 or 0.00108590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00297647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00239347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.01079024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.20 or 1.00055606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,302 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

