Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $686,014.00

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Strike has a market capitalization of $117.15 million and $686,014.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $40.43 or 0.00107839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,427 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

