Strong Reaches One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Strong has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $145.08 or 0.00390439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

