Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells $43,520.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

