Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $968.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

