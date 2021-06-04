Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.45

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 10333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.