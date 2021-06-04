Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 9,132 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 11.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 2,568,973 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

