Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

