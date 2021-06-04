Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 87.57% from the company’s current price.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

SUMO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

