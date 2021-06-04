Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

