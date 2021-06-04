Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $18.04. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 8,204 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

