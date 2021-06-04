Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$65.22, with a volume of 456961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

The company has a market cap of C$38.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

