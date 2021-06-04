Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$65.58. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.33, with a volume of 1,266,889 shares changing hands.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.