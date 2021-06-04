SUN Price Tops $37.93 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $37.93 or 0.00100501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $276.13 million and approximately $40.35 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,280,157 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.